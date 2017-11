Ilham Aliyev attends a ceremony marking output of 2B tons of oil in Azerbaijan

2017-11-08 10:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

A solemn ceremony on the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan is underway at the Heydar Aliyev Center Nov.8.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the ceremony.

The Head of State delivered a speech at the ceremony.

Story still developing