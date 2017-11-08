Turkish, US defense ministers to mull regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli will discuss regional issues with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a source in the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey told Trend Nov. 8.

The defense ministers of Turkey and the US will meet within the framework of the NATO meeting to be held in Brussels Nov.8-9, the source noted.

“At the meeting, the Turkish and the US defense ministers will discuss the settlement of the Syrian crisis and ways of combating terrorism,” the source said.

The source added that Canikli will also hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

