New mayor of Ankara demands resignation of all mayor's office officials

2017-11-08 11:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

New mayor of Ankara Mustafa Tuna has demanded the resignation of all officials of the mayor’s office who worked with previous mayor Melih Gokcek, the Turkish media reported Nov. 8.

It is reported that on Nov. 7, all the assistants of Ankara’s former mayor resigned.

Mustafa Tuna, MP from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was elected as the new mayor of Ankara on Nov. 6.

Tuna served as mayor of Ankara’s Sincan district in 2009-2014.

It should be noted that Ankara’s previous mayor Ibrahim Melih Gokcek, who held this position since 1994, resigned on October 28.

---

