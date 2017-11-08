Latvian airline opens office in Baku

2017-11-08 11:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The national Latvian airline airBaltic, has opened a representative office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry's 'Vergiler' newspaper reported Nov. 8.

The official representative of the company is Russian citizen Andrey Larchenko.

The company was founded in 1995. Latvia is the main owner of the company with an 80.05 percent-share.

Currently, airBaltic operates direct flights from the three capitals of the Baltic countries, namely, Riga (Latvia), Vilnius (Lithuania) and Tallinn (Estonia).

The airline's fleet has 30 airliners, including 5 Boeing 737-500 airliners, 6 Boeing 737-300 airliners, 7 Bombardier CS300 airliners and 8 Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft.