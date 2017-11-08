Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina businessmen to meet in Baku

2017-11-08 12:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A business meeting between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held in Baku on November 15, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said in a message Nov. 8.

According to the message, the meeting will be held during the visit of the delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s businessmen to Azerbaijan.

The representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s companies specializing in various industries will attend the meeting.

The data of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina was more than $662,000 in January-September 2017.