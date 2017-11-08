Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony marking output of 2B tons of oil in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

A solemn ceremony on the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan is underway at the Heydar Aliyev Center Nov.8.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony and delivered a speech there.

Then president of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, head of platform # 10 of the "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department Gadim Aliyev, BP regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, first-year student of the Baku Higher Oil School Mahira Asadova, vice-president of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade also delivered speeches.

Yusifzade was awarded with the Labour Order of the first degree for his long and fruitful activity in the Azerbaijani oil industry, upon President Aliyev’s decree.

The president awarded Yusifzade with the Labour Order.

In conclusion, a video footage about the history of the Azerbaijani oil industry was demonstrated.

