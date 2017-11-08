Explosion in Turkey, victims reported

2017-11-08 13:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

An explosion occurred at one of textile factories in the Turkish province of Bursa in the north-west of the country, the Turkish media reported Nov. 8.

Eight people were injured and three were killed, according to preliminary information.

Following the explosion, the roof of the factory collapsed. Some factory workers reportedly still remain under the rubble.

The causes of the explosion have not yet been reported. Firefighting and rescue teams have arrived at the scene of the incident.

All the victims are citizens of Turkey.