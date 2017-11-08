Next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement postponed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The next round of talks on the comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) will be held on Nov.27-28 in Brussels, Head of Political, Economics and Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis told Trend Nov.8.

He noted that the political chapter of the agreement will be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the meeting Nov.6-7.

In late 2016, the EU Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan.

The new agreement should replace the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The new agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European neighborhood policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

