Ilham Aliyev: Baku Metro network to be expanded, developed in the future

2017-11-08 13:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

The metro network will be expanded and developed in the future, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to participants of an event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Baku Metro.

The letter was read out by Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, Head of Department Ali Asadov.

Story still developing