Ilham Aliyev: Baku Metro to be expanded, developed in future (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

The metro network will be expanded and developed in the future, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to participants of an event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Baku Metro.

The letter was read out by Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, Head of Department Ali Asadov.

President Aliyev greeted the event participants and wished them good health and success in their future work.

“The idea of creating underground transport in the Azerbaijani capital appeared in the early 1930s, when the general plan for the future development of the city was being developed. The beginning of the Second World War prevented the implementation of the plan, as well as the idea of building a metro. Despite a variety of difficulties that arose in the following period, thanks to the great work of metro builders the first phase of the Baku Metro was launched in November 1967, marking an important and significant event in the life of Azerbaijan,” says the president's letter.

