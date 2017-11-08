CNN lists Heydar Aliyev Center among world's impressive cultural spaces (PHOTO)

CNN has listed the Baku-based Heydar Aliyev Center in its story featuring the impressive cultural spaces from around the world.

The article reads that the Heydar Aliyev Center by Zaha Hadid Architects marks a departure from the city's well-established Soviet-style architecture. The curved exterior is reflective, meaning that its appearance changes significantly throughout the day.

The list also included Fosun Foundation in Shanghai by Heatherwick Studio and Foster + Partners, Taipei Performing Arts Center in Taiwan by OMA, Harbin Opera House in China by MAD Architects, Muriel Kauffman Theatre in Kansas City by Moshe Safdie, Maison de la Culture in France by Le Corbusier, Richard B. Fisher Center in New York by Frank Gehry, Writers Theatre inIllinois by Studio Gang Architects, Stormen Concert Hall in Norway by DRDH Architects and Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis by Jean Nouvel.