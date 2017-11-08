Uzbekistan eyes to increase quotas for citizens’ employment in S. Korea

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 8

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to increase legal employment quotas for its citizens allocated by South Korea, the Uzbek Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations said in a message Nov. 8.

According to the message, this task is one of the main goals of the visit of the delegation of the Uzbek ministry headed by Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Aktam Haitov to South Korea on November 6-12.

Almost 27,000 Uzbek citizens have been employed in the South Korean companies since 2007 as a result of the two countries’ official cooperation in external labor migration.

The plans about joint opening of schools and centers in Uzbekistan for the training of Uzbek citizens willing to work and study in South Korea are being discussed during the visit.

Moreover, the allocation of employment quotas for Uzbek people in other sectors of the South Korean economy is also being discussed.