Turkey reveals volume of heroin confiscated in Van province

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A total of 59 kilograms of heroin were confiscated in Turkey’s south-eastern Van province, the province police said in a message Nov. 8.

During the operation, one person was detained. Operations against drug traffickers in the province continue.

In January-September 2017, a total of 3.145 tons of heroin were confiscated in the Van province.

The minimum age of Turkish citizens who started using drugs is 13 years old, the average age – 36 years old, the maximum age - 65 years old.

Thus, 2.9 percent of the country's population account for drug addicts aged 15-24, 2.8 percent - those aged 25-44, 2.3 percent - drug addicts aged 45-64.

Some 18 percent of the total number of people arrested in the country in 2016 accounted for drug dealers.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

