OSCE holds workshop on customs procedures in Kazakhstan

2017-11-08 16:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

An OSCE-supported two-day workshop on customs administration procedures with a focus on goods crossing the territory of the Customs Union ended in Astana Nov.8.

The event was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee’s Training Centre for some 45 officials from national and local customs authorities.

Experts from Georgia, Great Britain and Lithuania shared the customs clearance procedures of their respective countries and familiarized the participants with the work of Authorized Economic Operators (entities involved in the movement of goods with consent of a national customs administration) ).

Officials from the State Revenue Committee presented current customs administration practices in Kazakhstan and exchanged opinions on the ways to enhance the legal and institutional framework related to customs.

The workshop was part of the Programme Office’s multi-year efforts to assist its host country in promoting good governance and facilitating trade in the region.