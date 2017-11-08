Putting the “Heavy” in Heavy Lift, or How AsstrA Shipped a Factory

2017-11-08 16:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

In July of this year, AsstrA Heavy Lift experts in the Polish cities of Poznan and Gdansk executed a sizable logistics project for a key client of their colleagues in AsstrA's Wood and Paper Logistics division. The project involved shipping an entire factory from Villabrazarro, Spain, to Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. The project lasted from May to July 2017.

From Spain to Bulgaria, more than 100 oversized parts were delivered. Those parts comprised production lines for making particle boards. The factory, bought by a client, was fully demounted and transported to a new construction site.

99% of the cargo transported in the project was classified as oversized, with some pieces reaching 5 meters in height and 5.5 meters in width.

The whole project consisted of several stages:

Preliminary inspection works, the result of which was a decision apply a mixed, land-sea-land scheme

Development of the delivery scheme itself

Ordering the necessary permits and chartering a vessel

A 3-part carriage process, as detailed below.

Initially, 50 oversized parts were delivered by land to Port Leixoes, Portugal. For 3 weeks, the cargo was transported from Spain stage-by-stage, with subsequent storage in an open port warehouse.

Specialists from AsstrA Heavy Lift, port agents, and the charter company providing a vessel for loading all adjusted the date and time of loading according to the client’s request. The most important shipment condition for the cargo was that it be “below deck.”

The second stage of carriage was sea shipment. Our specialists ordered a “twin-decker,” a special vessel with a double loading deck. AsstrA specialists oversaw the loading, which took two days. Loading and bracing of the cargo were carried out as fast as possible.

The final stage of carriage was delivery of the cargo to the port of Varna, Bulgaria. After 10 days of dispatch, the cargo arrived at the port of destination. Later, 10 convoys delivered it to the site of loading – the client's factory in Veliko Tarnovo.

Carriage of the remaining 50 oversized structures took place on land starting from the factory in Villabrazzarro and continuing to Veliko Tarnovo. The vehicles of several reliable partners were simultaneously used for the carriage.

One expert from AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, AsstrA Heavy Lift Division Head Przemyslaw Boronski, who personally controlled all stages of the project, talked how the project came together.

“There were several critical moments, but we foresaw them during plan development. Therefore, we tackled them successfully. It required the joint efforts of several working groups.

We took into account cargo and transport parameters so that the cargo could be shipped as-is, i.e. oversized. We were given a carriage permit for only a short period of time. Therefore, it required the quick coordination of all teams involved to deliver the good to the Port of Leixoes within a narrow time window.

But in Bulgaria we were to face even bigger difficulties: heavy light vehicle traffic (due to vacation season) and the fact that the police convoy was delegated elsewhere. All these issues complicated departure from Varna. Therefore, the departure date was repeatedly postponed.”

Successful completion of this customized project is yet another indicator of the competence and reliability of AsstrA. The Heavy Lift Division specializes in providing complex transport and logistics services related to oversized and heavy cargo. The division serves clients with all modes of transport and combined delivery schemes. The company uses its own specialized fleet of vehicles that may be used in conjunction with railway, sea or river transport.

AsstrA is a reliable transport partner to the oil and gas industry in oil-producing countries like Azerbaijan in particular. Experienced and knowledgeable company specialists offer oil and gas clients comprehensive sea, land, and multimodal transport services.

Our company has rich experience in realizing special transport projects. We transport specialized oversized equipment used for oil processing and pipeline construction. We also ship offshore drilling rigs and seismic stations. Our clients know that wherever a shipment needs to go, AsstrA can get it there.

Contact us:

Email: infoaz@asstra.com,

Моб.: +994 55 813 59 74

WhatsApp & Viber: +48 576147796

Website: http://www.asstra.com

Fb: https://www.facebook.com/AsstrAsia/?ref=bookmarks