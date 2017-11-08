Baku Metro discloses number of stations to be built over 8 years

Twelve stations of the "purple" line of Baku Metro CJSC will be constructed till 2025, Chief Operating Engineer of Baku Metro Alikhan Osmanov told reporters in Baku Nov. 8.

He said that the land plots for the construction of those stations have already been allocated.

A "purple" line will stretch to Baku’s Garachukhur settlement,” he said. “Two stations of this purple line, namely, "Avtovagzal" and "Memar Ajami-2" have already been put into operation. The construction of a number of other stations is underway.”