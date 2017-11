Azerbaijan participating as observer in naval drills in Turkey

2017-11-08 16:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan is participating as an observer in the “Eastern Mediterranean 2017” military exercises in Turkey, the Turkish media reports.

Armed forces of the US, Bulgaria, Romania and the UK are taking part in the naval exercises.

Along with Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Algeria, Qatar and Pakistan have also joined the drills as observers.

The military exercises started on November 6 and will last until November 16.