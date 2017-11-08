Mogherini to visit Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for foreign and security policy, will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan Nov. 9, reads a message posted on the official website of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, she will hold bilateral meetings with President Almazbek Atambayev, President-elect Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

In Bishkek, Mogherini will mull topical issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further cooperation of the Kyrgyz Republic with the European Union.