Baku Metro CJSC to buy new generation carriages

2017-11-08 16:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Samir Ali – Trend:

There will be innovations in the Baku Metro in the future, chief engineer for the operation of the Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov told reporters Nov. 8.

Osmanov said that it is planned to renovate existing stations with new equipment.

“Contracts will also be concluded with CJSC Metrowagonmash (Russia) to renovate the fleet and organize the movement of trains on new lines and purchase new-generation carriages. Fifteen carriages were purchased from the plant and commissioned in 2016,” noted the chief engineer.

The carriages are equipped with air conditioning system, said Osmanov adding that the new generation carriages will be much more convenient than the previous ones.