Baku Metro to use trains consisting of 7 metro cars

2017-11-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Baku Metro CJSC plans to use trains consisting of 7 metro cars in the future, Zaur Huseynov, chairman of Baku Metro, told reporters in Baku Nov. 8.

“These will be modern-type trains and we have already obtained the relevant proposals,” he added.

The Baku Metro currently uses trains consisting of five metro cars.