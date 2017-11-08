Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests in anti-graft crackdown: sources

2017-11-08 17:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Saudi Arabian authorities have made further arrests and frozen more bank accounts in an expanding anti-corruption crackdown on the kingdom’s political and business elite, sources familiar with the matter said Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The sources said a number of other individuals suspected of wrongdoing were detained in an expansion of the crackdown, widely seen as an initiative of the powerful heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The number of domestic bank accounts frozen as a result of the purge is over 1,700 and rising, up from 1,200 reported earlier, banking sources said.

A number of those held most recently include individuals with links to the immediate family of the late Crown Prince and Defence Minister Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz who died in 2011, the sources said.