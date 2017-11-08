Ilham Aliyev: Economic independence is the basis of the political independence

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

The economic independence is the basis of the political independence, said President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev made the remark at a solemn ceremony held at the Heydar Aliyev Center Nov.8 in connection with the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan.

"Today we have ensured economic independence," President Aliyev said. "The economic independence is the basis of the political independence. If we are dependent on someone, we can never pursue an independent policy, and we can never express our principal position as we do today. The economic independence has led to political independence, and today Azerbaijan is one of the rarest countries in the world pursuing an independent policy. The economic independence is ensured by oil workers' efforts. Therefore, everyone should know that the oil and gas sector of our country will be the main support for many years. Therefore, the Azerbaijani state and the oilmen should put all their efforts to develop this sector."

President Aliyev reminded that a solemn ceremony was held on the occasion of the production of one billionth ton of oil at the Opera and Ballet Theater under the chairmanship of Heydar Aliyev in 1971.

"Today, in independent Azerbaijan, in this magnificent center, which is named after the National Leader, we celebrate the production of 2 billionth tons of oil. Independence is our greatest asset. Only during the years of independence, Azerbaijan achieved great peaks. Only during the years of independence the people became the owner of their natural resources. I believe that holding today's ceremony at the Center, bearing the name of the National Leader, is natural, because it is our main meeting hall, our main center - and it is also symbolic. Because Heydar Aliyev's services in 1970-1980s and 1990s provide Azerbaijan's realities. We, in turn, will do our utmost to further develop the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan."