President of Tajikistan meets Iranian foreign minister

2017-11-08 17:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, during his official visit to Tajikistan, the press service of the Tajik president said in a message.

The officials discussed the priority issues, including the implementation of previously reached agreements, as well as the development of cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport, agriculture and industry fields.

In this context, the sides stressed the importance of the forthcoming meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and cultural cooperation, which will be held in Dushanbe in the coming days.

The sides exchanged views on issues of regional security, combating terrorism and extremism and cooperation within regional and international organizations.