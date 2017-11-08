Businessmen in Azerbaijan get preferential loans to build greenhouses

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support has provided businessmen in Baku and surrounding settlements with preferential loans worth 188 million manats for construction of 58 modern greenhouses so far, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a statement Nov. 8.

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support held a business forum in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu district Nov. 8, and about 90 entrepreneurs of the district took part in the forum.

Speaking at the event, Shirzad Abdullayev, executive director of the fund, noted that in general, entrepreneurs of the Mountainous Shirvan economic region received preferential loans worth 69.6 million manats from the fund.

Entrepreneurs of the region have also received preferential loans worth 516,000 manats within the framework of today’s forum, he added. These funds will be directed to projects in the crop production, livestock, horticulture, beekeeping, tobacco growing and other spheres.

Abdullayev said that so far, businessmen of the Aghsu district, which is a part of the Mountainous Shirvan economic region, have been granted preferential loans worth 18.2 million manats.

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support plans to allocate 150 million manats in 2017.

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support was established in 1992.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 8)