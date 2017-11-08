Turkey to host int’l electronic trade conference

An international conference on electronic trade will be held in the Turkish province of Antalya on Nov. 20-21, Turkey’s Ministry of Customs and Trade told Trend Nov. 8.

The ministry said Qatar, Iran, as well as several European countries will participate in the conference.

Electronic trade is developing rapidly both in the world and in Turkey, added the ministry.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the country has 48 million internet users, while 43 percent of internet users worldwide are trading online every day.

During the six months of 2017, 30.8 billion liras were spent in online purchases in Turkey. The ministry expects that this figure will reach 50 billion liras at the end of the year.

(3.8885 TL = 1 USD on Nov. 8)