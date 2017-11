VTB Bank Azerbaijan announces tender for Cisco SMARTnet services

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) has announced a tender for Cisco SMARTnet technical support services for a period of one year.

Bids must be sent until Nov. 22 to: 38 Khatai Avenue, VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), Baku, Azerbaijan, АZ 1008.

Contact person: Elshan Mahmudov

Phone: (+994 12) 492-00-80 (ext: 1233)

Fax: (+994 12) 437-71-21

Mobile phone: (+994 55) 212-03-31