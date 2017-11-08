Role and power of Azerbaijan increases worldwide on basis of Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy, Ilham Aliyev says

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan's role and power in the world increases and Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy is standing on basis of this, said President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev made the remark at a solemn ceremony held at the Heydar Aliyev Center Nov.8 in connection with the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev said that today Azerbaijan is known in the world as a country producing oil and gas.

"Our role in the world is growing, our strength is growing, and Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy is standing on basis of this. Many historical events happened in the oil industry in the 1990s. I should especially note the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. National leader Heydar Aliyev himself laid the foundation of this pipeline, and in 2006 we put the pipeline into operation. In 2007, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline was launched and today it is the main infrastructure project of our gas export, and today the South Caucasus and Southern Gas Corridor projects are being implemented on basis of this pipeline. In the 1990s the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline was repaired and the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline was reconstructed, oil infrastructure was laid, and this process was continued in the 2000s."

The Head of State noted that the most modern drilling rigs and platforms are being built in Baku today.

"All construction works for "Shah Deniz-2" have been carried out in Azerbaijan. Thousands of Azerbaijanis, perhaps tens of thousands of people, have been involved in this work. The world's largest oil and gas terminal, Sangachal Terminal, is our great asset. In our shipbuilding plant, any type of ships are produced to carry out oil operations. One of them - we have named this ship "Khankendi" - was recently put into operation," he said. "In short, the results of the "Contract of the Century" are not just measured by revenues of the Oil Fund. It has a very wide and enormous impact, and it is still felt. "