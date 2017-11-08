Chinese company to assemble vehicles in Kazakhstan

2017-11-08 19:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

China National Vehicle Import and Export Company, Kazakh SaryarkaAvtoProm and Kazakh Export signed an agreement on production line of Chinese vehicle brands in Kazakhstan, the press service of SaryarkaAvtoProm said in a message.

The first vehicle brand that will be produced within the agreement is JAC S3 crossover.

This production line was launched amid the visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Kazakhstan’s Kostanay Region, where the vehicle assembly plant is located.

The agreement signed by the Kazakh and Chinese companies is expected to attract investments worth $1 billion in Kazakhstan’s vehicle industry within 10 years.

China National Vehicle Import and Export Company provides SaryarkaAvtoProm with right to manufacture and export JAC vehicles to Russia.