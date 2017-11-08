Iran’s Zarif calls for resolving regional crises through diplomacy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged regional powers to refrain from sparking off new crises in the region through bombings and resignations.

Back on Nov. 5, Yemeni rebels targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia's capital with a ballistic missile. However, the missile was intercepted over northeast Riyadh, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

Following the attack, the Saudis accused Iran of “direct military aggression” by supplying missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen and launched several air strikes on Houthi-held regions in Yemen.

In a separate and surprise move last Saturday, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia unexpectedly resigned.