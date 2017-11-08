Ilham Aliyev: Oil brings prosperity, development, stability, power in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

In Azerbaijan, oil brings prosperity, development, stability and power, said President Ilham Aliyev at a solemn ceremony marking the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan at the Heydar Aliyev Center Nov. 8.

“We have managed to turn “black gold” into human capital. We have used our oil revenues very rationally, and today this is being particularly noted globally. There are rich oil fields in many countries, but those countries live in poverty. Stability is violated in those countries and oil brings disaster to them,” noted the president.

The head of state noted that today the oil and gas factor plays a very big role in Azerbaijan's existence as an independent country and in shaping its economic potential.

"Everyone should know this," added President Aliyev.

“The example of Azerbaijan at the same time shows how a state and foreign investors should work together, and upon which principles this work should be built. Here is an example of Azerbaijan. Because we have built cooperation with our partners, in particular with BP - which is the main strategic investor - on a very healthy basis, mutual support, mutual trust, and mutual interests."

"Both investors, consortia that invested billions of dollars in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani state receive big incomes. Both sides benefit here and this is the basis for successful cooperation,” added President Aliyev.