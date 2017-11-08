Istanbul to host ministerial meeting of Turkic Speaking states

2017-11-08 20:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The second meeting of ministers of communications and high technologies of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) will be held in Istanbul on Nov. 9, says a message posted on the Turkic Council’s website.

The first meeting of ministers of communications and high technologies of Turkic Council states was held in Baku on Nov. 28-29.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which includes Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, was established in 2009.