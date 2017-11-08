Turkmenistan, Kuwait mull prospects of further co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov paid a working visit to Kuwait on November 6-7, the Turkmen government said in a message Nov. 8.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the Turkmen delegation.

The delegation has meetings with several high-ranking officials of Kuwait.

Turkmenistan and Kuwait have the biggest hydrocarbon reserves in the world, which is an important factor of mutual interest in cooperation in developing and exporting energy resources to international markets.

Investment, trade, construction, mining are among the promising areas for the two countries’ cooperation. The sides also spoke about expanding contacts in the scientific and educational, cultural spheres, as well as tourism and sports.