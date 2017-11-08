NATO agrees on new command structure to move forces across Europe - Stoltenberg

NATO members have agreed on instituting a new adaptive command structure to improve the alliance’s ability "to improve the movement of military forces across Europe," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in press conference after the North Atlantic Council Defense Ministers Meeting on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"Today, we agreed on the outland design for an adaptive NATO command structure which will be the basis for further work."

According to Stoltenberg, it is vital for the alliance to improve the movement of forces across Europe.

New NATO Cyber Operations Center

Stoltenberg has also announced a new NATO cyber operations center, which aims to strenghten the alliance's capabilities and defenses.

Previously, the alliance's chief stated that there will be the cyber element "in any military operation, in any foreseeable, possible military mission or operation" of the alliance.

The issue of cyberdefense was brought up during the NATO session in early October in light of Lithuania’s repeated calls on increasing the cybersecurity across Europe, with President Dalia Grybauskaite calling on the European Union to create a joint task force that would rapidly tackle hacker attacks targeting the bloc.