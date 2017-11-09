Recent US airstrike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that based on "credible reports" at least 10 civilians were killed in the November 4 airstrikes in Kunduz, Press TV reported, citing Afghan media.

The UN mission added that after multiple interviews with survivors and medics, there was sufficient ground to believe that "civilians were among the victims."

A member of the Kunduz provincial council warned that such airstrikes must be carried out in a manner that do not imperil civilian lives, while giving a different tally for the Saturday air raids.

He said 15 people were killed in Gharaw Qeshlaq and Rajkia villages, while two others lost their lives in Qatlam village.

Kabul says the US airstrikes were part of the military operation in Char Dara district against the Taliban militant group.

In October, over a dozen civilians were killed in a US drone strike that was said to be aimed at militant targets in the country’s eastern province of Kunar.