Uzbekistan may export busses to neighboring countries

2017-11-09 09:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

By Nigar Guliyeva– Trend:

MAN Auto Uzbekistan JV plans in the future to export the domestically manufactured buses of the Coach bus series to neighboring countries.

Buses of the Coach bus series will be manufactured in Uzbekistan for both urban transport and tourist services, Uzbek media reported. The tourist version of the bus offers maximum comfort, high safety and exemplary environmental friendliness.

MAN representative for Central Asia Jan Kulmayer announced that in the future it is planned to export products manufactured at the joint venture MAN Auto Uzbekistan to the countries of Central Asia.

"Great interest in our buses is seen in particular in the markets of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. We see the Uzbek branch as the main export hub in the region," he said.

The production of city buses MAN A22 CNG series is set up in Samarkand, where more than 30 percent of production is localized.

In addition, Gemilang International Limited is developing a joint project with MAN Auto Uzbekistan JV to localize the production of a number of components for city buses.

The Uzbek company has been using Gemilang International Limited's production of buses MAN A22 CNG for urban transport for more than 3 years.