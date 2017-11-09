Ethiopian alumni in Azerbaijan could play role of bridge between two countries (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov within his visit to Ethiopia has met with the country’s President Mulatu Teshome, the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Mammadyarov conveyed greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Mulatu Teshome. In his turn, Teshome thanked for the sincere greetings and asked to deliver his most sincere greetings and the best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Teshome noted that Ethiopia attaches importance to the development of relations between the two countries and underlined the significance of high level mutual visits and increasing of efforts to bring bilateral cooperation to a higher level.



Teshome mentioned Ethiopian students that studied in Azerbaijan, adding that those alumni could play a role of the bridge between the two countries.



Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that thousands of African students studied in higher education institutions of Azerbaijan. Expressing readiness of Azerbaijan to continue cooperation with Ethiopia in this field, Mammadyarov informed about higher education institutions of Azerbaijan as well as their education opportunities for foreign students.



Touching upon significant position of Ethiopia in African continent and African Union, Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan remains interested in the development of bilateral relations with Ethiopia. The minister also noted the importance of expansion of the legal base between the two countries.



Further, Mammadyarov spoke about the development and achievements of Azerbaijan as well as prospects of regional projects implemented by Azerbaijan’s initiation and participation including North-South, East-West transport corridors.

Informing President Mulatu Teshome on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister reiterated the fair position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict.



During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the ways to strengthening of economic relations, increasing of trade turnover as well as prospects of cooperation in the fields of communication and logistics between the two countries.