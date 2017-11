Chinese, U.S. companies sign over 250 bln USD business deals

2017-11-09 10:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Chinese and U.S. companies signed trade and investment deals worth more than 250 billion U.S. dollars on Thursday in Beijing, XINHUANET reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed the figure after he witnessed the signing of those deals alongside visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Facts have shown that China and the United States have huge potential in reciprocal economic and trade cooperation, Xi said.