Development of Kazakhstan-UK trade cooperation promises good perspectives, envoy says

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Further development of trade-economical collaboration between Kazakhstan and the UK promises pretty good perspectives, Kazakh ambassador to the UK Yerlan Idrissov said as he addressed the Kazakh-British Investments Forum in London City Nov.8.

The Kazakh-British Investments Forum was organized by London City Corporation, Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and “National Company “Kazakh Invest” JSC and supported by Kazakhstan’s Embassy in UK, the “Kazakh Invest” JSC reported.

Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan and AIFC were presented to the Government and Private Business officials of Great Britain during the forum.

Idrissov further noted that Great Britain is the third in a list of Investors to Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of Great Britain to Kazakhstan Dr.Caroline Brown, in turn, stressed that British professionals are willing to share experience with Kazakh colleagues.

“International confidence is a key to success of Astana International Financial Center. The more investors from the Great Britain and other countries and a variety of economic sectors consider the investment opportunities to Kazakhstan, the more will be a role of AIFC in providing financial and juridical services that investors will need," said Dr.Brown.

Governor of AIFC Kayrat Kelimbetov said that AIFC is well-placed to become Eurasian gate providing trade and financial flows between East and West countries.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of “National Company “KazakhInvest” JC Birzhan Kaneshev delivered new approaches of the company, targeting regions and industries, to the operations with future investors.

“The total direct investments volume from UK to Kazakh economy makes $12 billion. According to the National Investments Strategy of Kazakhstan, accepted earlier this year, and in the context of investments attraction, The Great Britain is one of the high-priority countries, and this makes collaboration between our countries even stronger," Kaneshev said.

Within the forum, Collaboration Memorandum was signed between British Trade Chamber in Kazakhstan and European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

Moreover, a number of meetings were held with companies running businesses in Kazakhstan, as well as those who are looking for such opportunities, in particular, Aggreko, Metalysis, Sentinel, William Hare, ConnectIreland, International Development Ireland and etc.