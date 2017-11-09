Iran plans to manufacture “heavy fighter” aircraft

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Defense Ministry has echoed plans for manufacturing heavy fighter warplanes.

“Strengthening air force is among the main plans of the ministry,” DEFA Press News Agency quoted Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami as saying.

Saying that the ministry has presented its proposal on strengthening the country’s defense capabilities to the administration and parliament, he vowed that the country will take proper measures to gain strategic air power.

The ministry has launched the process for designing and producing heavy fighters, he added.

Iran has been relying on domestic capabilities to develop all sorts of military equipment in recent decades, ranging from watercraft to drones and missiles.