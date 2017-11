SOCAR reveals oil production volume to be reached in Azerbaijan by 2060

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Oil production volume will reach three billion tons in Azerbaijan by 2060, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said.

He was speaking at a solemn ceremony marking the production of two billion tons of oil in Azerbaijan at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

He added that gas production volume in Azerbaijan will reach two trillion cubic meters even earlier, in 2055.