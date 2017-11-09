AZ EN RU TR
Bomb kills three, including senior police official in Pakistan

2017-11-09 12:01 | www.trend.az | 0

A suicide bomber killed a senior Pakistani police official on his way to work and two others on Thursday in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, officials said, Reuters reports.

Baluchistan was rocked by a series of attacks late last year that claimed over 180 lives and raised concerns about a growing militant presence, including fighters affiliated with Islamic State, which has claimed several bombings in the province.

The violence has raised concerns about security for projects in the $57 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a planned transport and energy link from western China to Pakistan’s southern deep-water port of Gwadar.

Attacks on security officials in Baluchistan have accelerated, with four suicide bombings and one armed attack targeting police in the past six months.

