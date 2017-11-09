Open championship in rhythmic gymnastics kicks off in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait (PHOTOS)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

The second open championship in rhythmic gymnastics titled “Legend of Sumgait” has kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city.

The competitions are being held in the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex.

As many as 105 female gymnasts born between 2004-2010, who represent seven Baku and nine regional sports clubs, are taking part in the competitions.

The winners will be identified in individual performances.

Trend presents photos from the competitions.