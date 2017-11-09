Turkmenistan increasing production of mineral fertilizers

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Providing Turkmenistan with efficient mineral fertilizers is of great importance for increasing the yield of cultivated crops to ensure the country’s abundance in food and development of fodder supply for livestock and poultry farming, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

In particular, the commissioning of a carbamide plant under construction in Garabogaz city (Balkan district, Turkmenistan) is scheduled for June 2018, according to the report.

By the order of Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya state chemical concern, the plant is being built by a consortium created by the Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation and Turkey's Gap Insaat company.

“Natural gas is used as raw material in carbamide production, and Turkmenistan holds leading positions in the world in terms of gas reserves,” the report said. “This factor makes it promising to build new facilities for the production of nitrogen fertilizers, in particular carbamide.”

The plant, for the construction of which $1.570 billion will be allocated, will annually produce 1.155 million tons of high quality carbamide and 640,000 tons of ammonia. Most of these products are designed for export.

“Leading companies worldwide are already showing interest in buying carbamide fertilizers to be produced in Garabogaz city,” the report said. “From the carbamide plant’s warehouses, finished products will be hermetically sealed and transported to the sea port of Bekdash in the Garabogaz city, from where they will be shipped to customers in other countries.”