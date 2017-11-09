Turkey shouldn’t make concessions to EU - Abdullah Gul

2017-11-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey shouldn’t make concessions to the EU, said former Turkish President Abdullah Gul, the country’s media reported Nov. 9.

Having urged to stop negotiations with the EU, Gul said that first of all, one should look whether there is any benefit for the Turkish people from the reforms that Ankara conducted to join the EU.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Brussels, not Ankara, will take the first step to end negotiations on Turkey’s accession to the EU.

Erdogan noted that Ankara won’t lose anything if Turkey is not admitted to the EU.

Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005. In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement.