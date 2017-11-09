Uzbekistan intends to save energy resources

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a resolution "On measures to ensure the rational use of energy resources."

Under the resolution, as of January 1, 2018, a number of mechanisms will be introduced to stimulate the rational use of energy resources.

Consumers producing burnt bricks, gypsum, cement and other products, as well as providing separate services (restaurants, cafes, etc.), will pay for electricity with an attached capacity of up to 750 kVA and natural gas on the basis of increasing coefficients and tariffs set by regulations of the Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers.

Consumers with an attached capacity of 750 kVA and higher make payments for electricity on a differentiated tariff. This procedure does not apply to budget organizations, pumping stations of farms and water users' associations, as well as pumping stations financed from the state budget.

In order to equalize the load on the power supply system of the Republic, flexible tariffs for electricity consumption are introduced.

Thus, during peaks in the morning and evening, the cost for the consumed electric energy will be 1.5 times more to the set tariff. Meanwhile, during the night, the cost would be 1.5 times less.

The head of Uzbekistan also introduced a requirement that during the design, reconstruction, construction and commissioning of buildings and structures of state bodies and institutions, as well as the multi-apartment housing stock, they will be checked for compliance with city-planning norms and rules regarding the use of energy-efficient and energy-saving technologies.

Along with this, it is planned to cut off all state bodies and organizations from hot water supply from January 1, 2022.

A comprehensive program will also be adopted to expand the localization of production and gradually introduce energy-saving lamps in residential and non-residential premises.

The document noted that today the potential of 35 biogas producers, 10 solar energy suppliers and 5 enterprises producing electricity from micro hydropower plants is not fully realized.

In this regard, measures will be taken to establish the legal framework necessary to effectively stimulate entrepreneurial activity in realization of potential of alternative energy sources.