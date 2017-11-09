Special commission to consider cases of every pensioner in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A special government commission will be created in the near future in Azerbaijan to calculate pension expenditures, Salim Muslumov, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of the population, said.

He made the remarks during the second day of discussions of the draft state and consolidated budgets of Azerbaijan for 2018 in the country’s Parliament.

The minister reminded that after the last amendments to the labor legislation, the concept of transfers to Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund was changed. Instead, the concept of state budget liabilities was introduced, he said.

“That is, the pension liabilities that were formed before 1992 are now considered the state budget liabilities,” the minister noted. “During six months, a special government commission will consider cases of each of 1.3 million pensioners to establish the work experience of each of them.”

He added that in general, with the exception of increments for civil servants and servicemen, the Azerbaijani government will allocate 228 million manats per month for the payment of pensions.

Muslumov noted that the changes also affect the indexation of pensions.

“The difference is that if earlier the pension was divided into basic and insurance, now there are no such concepts and the indexation in 2018 will affect the entire pension,” he said.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 9)