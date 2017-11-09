Turkmenistan building plant for polyethylene, polypropylene production ahead of schedule

2017-11-09 15:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene is going ahead of schedule in the Kiyanly settlement (Balkan region, Turkmenistan), Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The enterprise was planned to be commissioned in September 2018.

“However, construction work is going ahead of schedule,” the report said. “More than 5,500 workers are employed in the construction, and with the commissioning of the plant, about 1,300 people will work there.”

The project is carried out by the consortium of Toyo Engineering Corporation (Japan), LG and Hyundai (South Korea). The total cost of the project is about $3.4 billion.

Currently, commissioning of the main technological units – the unit for gas separation, ethane cracking, high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, is underway.

The plant will annually process 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and produce 386,000 tons of polyethylene and 81,000 tons of polypropylene.

“The commissioning of a new production structure in Kiyanly will give impetus to the diversification of petrochemical production by becoming an important contribution to the successful solution of tasks on accelerated industrialization of the national economy,” said the report.