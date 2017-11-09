US, Uzbekistan agree to deepen co-op in combating threats

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 9

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has met with Deputy Assistant to the US President and National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis in Tashkent, the US Embassy in Uzbekistan said.

The sides discussed a new strategy in South Asia and bilateral cooperation.

Lisa Curtis noted Uzbekistan’s recent progress in the area of ​​economic reforms and the improvement of regional relations.

The parties discussed the terrorist attack that took place Oct. 31 in New York, and agreed on in-depth cooperation in the fight against threats.

Curtis stressed that the US is committed to working with the government of Uzbekistan and partners throughout the region to ensure peace and stability.