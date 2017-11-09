Management system of leading sectors to be revised in Uzbekistan

The system of management and control of electricity, oil, gas supply and chemical industry will be revised in Uzbekistan, Turkiston-Press news agency reported Nov. 9.

To this end, a working group is established by the order of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dated Nov. 6, 2017.

The task of the group is to study the activities of Uzbekenergo, Uzbekhydroenergo, Uzbekneftegaz, Uztransgaz, Uzbekkumir, Uzkimyosanoat joint-stock companies and their facilities.

Particular attention will be paid to the effectiveness of the management and control system, the current methodological basis (standards, regulations and instructions used in the industry), the level of technical equipment, profitability and efficiency of the full production cycle.

The working group should prepare drafts of legal acts until February 20, 2018.

In particular, it is necessary to revise the organizational and legal framework of activities of the Uzbek state inspectorate for supervision in the electric power industry, the Uzbek state inspectorate for the control of the use of oil products and gas under the Cabinet of Ministers, the above-mentioned joint-stock companies and the National Energy Saving Company.