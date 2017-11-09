Azerbaijani FM meets UN official for Africa (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov within his visit to Ethiopia has met with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Abdalla Hamdok, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, Abdalla Hamdok gave brief information on the activities of the UN Economic Commission for Africa and the projects implemented by this institution for Africa.



Elmar Mammadyarov noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of successful partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN, especially noting that the support given to Azerbaijan in the first years of independence by UN and its specialized agencies has been highly appreciated.



Speaking about the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of poverty eradication, education, health, employment, youth and sports policy, ASAN service experience and contributions to regional cooperation, peace and prosperity, Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor on the steps taken to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development goals at the national level.

Minister Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan stands ready to share the successful ASAN service experience with African countries and noted that there has been a presentation of ASAN service in the African Union.



Noting the special attention given by Azerbaijan to the problems of the African continent while being the non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for 2012-2013, Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon humanitarian projects implemented by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Africa. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing economic cooperation between African countries and Azerbaijan.



The minister said that as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2017-2019, Azerbaijan contributes to the UN's activities in this sphere.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Economic Commission for Africa and underlined the importance of South-South cooperation.